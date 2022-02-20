Advertisement
Sport

Clanmaurice seek All-Ireland final spot

Feb 20, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice seek All-Ireland final spot Clanmaurice seek All-Ireland final spot
Share this article

An All-Ireland Final spot is the aim today for Clanmaurice.

In the last four of the 2021 All Ireland Junior Club Camogie Championship they face off against Raharney of Westmeath.

The tie goes ahead in Banagher, County Offaly at 2.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus