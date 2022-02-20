Clanmaurice seek All-Ireland final spot

An All-Ireland Final spot is the aim today for Clanmaurice.
In the last four of the 2021 All Ireland Junior Club Camogie Championship they face off against Raharney of Westmeath.
The tie goes ahead in Banagher, County Offaly at 2.
