Advertisement
Sport

Clanmaurice reveal team for All-Ireland Final

Jan 7, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice reveal team for All-Ireland Final Clanmaurice reveal team for All-Ireland Final
Share this article

Clanmaurice have revealed their team for the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final.

The side to take on Raharney of Westmeath in Moyne-Templetuohy at 2 on Sunday is::::::::
Aoife Fitzgerald
Elaine Ryall
Niamh Leen
Michelle Costello
Rachel McCarthy
Sara Murphy
Aine O'Connor
Patrice Diggin
Edel Slattery
Ann Marie Leen
Aoife Behan
Laura Collins
Jessica Ftizell
Jackie Horgan
Brid Horan

Subs
Siobhán Griffin
Liz Houlihan

Advertisement

Julianne O’Keeffe and Olivia Dineen are also valued members of the squad but ruled ineligible to take part.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus