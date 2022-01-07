Clanmaurice reveal team for All-Ireland Final

Clanmaurice have revealed their team for the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final.

The side to take on Raharney of Westmeath in Moyne-Templetuohy at 2 on Sunday is::::::::

Aoife Fitzgerald

Elaine Ryall

Niamh Leen

Michelle Costello

Rachel McCarthy

Sara Murphy

Aine O'Connor

Patrice Diggin

Edel Slattery

Ann Marie Leen

Aoife Behan

Laura Collins

Jessica Ftizell

Jackie Horgan

Brid Horan

Subs

Siobhán Griffin

Liz Houlihan

Julianne O’Keeffe and Olivia Dineen are also valued members of the squad but ruled ineligible to take part.

