Clanmaurice reveal team for All-Ireland Final

Clanmaurice have revealed their team for the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final.
The side to take on Raharney of Westmeath in Moyne-Templetuohy at 2 on Sunday is::::::::
Aoife Fitzgerald
Elaine Ryall
Niamh Leen
Michelle Costello
Rachel McCarthy
Sara Murphy
Aine O'Connor
Patrice Diggin
Edel Slattery
Ann Marie Leen
Aoife Behan
Laura Collins
Jessica Ftizell
Jackie Horgan
Brid Horan
Subs
Siobhán Griffin
Liz Houlihan
Julianne O’Keeffe and Olivia Dineen are also valued members of the squad but ruled ineligible to take part.