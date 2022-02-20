Clanmaurice reach yet another All-Ireland final

Clanmaurice are into the 2021 All Ireland Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.

In the last four they defeated Raharney of Westmeath.

In far from ideal weather conditions Clanmaurice were ahead after the opening half. Jackie Horgan was the sole scorer for the Kerry outfit as they led by 5 points to 1-1.

Clanmaurice failed to score in the third quarter while Raharney had 2 points to go ahead by the minimum; 1-3 to 0-5 with 48 minutes gone. A point from Patrice Diggin at the end brought the game to extra time as it finished 0-7 to 1-4.

There was no scoring in the first extra period but in the second half of extra time Clanmaurice scored three points to secure the victory and reach yet another All-Ireland final.

The final score was 0-10 to 1-05.

Mike Enright Coach of Clanmaurice:

