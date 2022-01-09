Clanmaurice miss out on All-Ireland title

Clanmaurice have been beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final.
They played Raharney of Westmeath in the final in Moyne-Templetuohy at 2 o’clock.
Raharney went ahead by a goal in the 3rd minute of the first half.
Clanmaurice then got their first point in the 15th minute and came back into the game with only a point in the difference at half time.
The half time score was 0-04 to 1-02 in favor of Raharney.
Clanmaurice came out fighting in the second half and took the lead 2 minutes into the second half.
However it wasn't to be as Raharney pulled away deep into the second half.
Raharney were victorious in the end winning on a scoreline of 1-07 to 0-07.
Jason O'Connor reports: