Clanmaurice miss out on All-Ireland title

Clanmaurice have been beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final.

They played Raharney of Westmeath in the final in Moyne-Templetuohy at 2 o’clock.

Raharney went ahead by a goal in the 3rd minute of the first half.

Clanmaurice then got their first point in the 15th minute and came back into the game with only a point in the difference at half time.

The half time score was 0-04 to 1-02 in favor of Raharney.

Clanmaurice came out fighting in the second half and took the lead 2 minutes into the second half.

However it wasn't to be as Raharney pulled away deep into the second half.

Raharney were victorious in the end winning on a scoreline of 1-07 to 0-07.

Jason O'Connor reports:

