Clanmaurice tomorrow aim to regain the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship title.

Derry outfit Eoghan Rua stand in their way for the decider to be played at O’Raghallaighs, Drogheda at 12.30.

Clanmaurice player Sara Murphy is hoping they can bounce back from last season's final defeat

Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright