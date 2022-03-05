Advertisement
Sport

Clanmaurice beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final

Mar 5, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final Clanmaurice beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final
Share this article

Clanmaurice have been beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final.

The faced Eoghan Rua O’Raghallaighs in Drogheda today.

The final score was 1-10 to 1-11.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus