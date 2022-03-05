Clanmaurice beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final

Clanmaurice have been beaten in the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final.
The faced Eoghan Rua O’Raghallaighs in Drogheda today.
The final score was 1-10 to 1-11.
