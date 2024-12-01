Clanmaurice back in All Ireland final

Clanmaurice have won a dramatic AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship semi-final.
They scored 2 points in added on time against St. Brigid's, Laois in Bansha to prevail by 1-15 to 2-10.
Clanmaurice started the stronger, going into a 4 points to 1 lead after ten minutes. The Kerry outfit were ahead 5 points to 4 after 21 minutes but Brigids were level at 5 all by the 25 minute mark. A Jackie Horgan goal had Clanmaurice back in front. Clanmaurice led 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.
5 minutes into the second half the Clanmaurice advantage was 1-7 to 0-7. They were 5 to the good at the 3/4 stage; 1-10 to 8 points. At the 50 minute mark it was 1-11 to 0-8. Four minutes from time the gap was 5 when a Brigids goal made it a 2 point game. Clanmaurice went 3 clear but late Brigids goal had the sides on terms; Clanmauire 1-13 Brigids 2-10. Clanmaurice recovered, 2 points in added on time sending them into the decider.
