Sport

Clanmaurice back in All Ireland final

Dec 1, 2024 15:30 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice back in All Ireland final
The Clanmaurice team
Clanmaurice have won a dramatic AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship semi-final.

They scored 2 points in added on time against St. Brigid's, Laois in Bansha to prevail by 1-15 to 2-10.

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
Clanmaurice's Laura Collins with Aoife Carroll of St. Brigid's
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
Clanmaurice's Aoife Behan comes up against Roisin Kilmartin and Aiva Coss of St. Brigid's
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
Clanmaurice's Aoife Behan comes up against Roisin Kilmartin and Aiva Coss of St. Brigid's
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
Clanmaurice's Danielle O'Leary with Aine O'Connor
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Clanmaurice started the stronger, going into a 4 points to 1 lead after ten minutes. The Kerry outfit were ahead 5 points to 4 after 21 minutes but Brigids were level at 5 all by the 25 minute mark. A Jackie Horgan goal had Clanmaurice back in front. Clanmaurice led 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
Clanmaurice's Aoife Behan with Tiegan Reilly Bowe, Roisin Kilmartin and Clodagh Tynan of St. Brigid's
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
St. Brigids' Laura Dunne with Amy O'Sullivan of Clanmaurice
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
Clanmaurice's Patrice Diggin with Aisling O'Dea of St. Brigid's
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
5 minutes into the second half the Clanmaurice advantage was 1-7 to 0-7. They were 5 to the good at the 3/4 stage; 1-10 to 8 points. At the 50 minute mark it was 1-11 to 0-8. Four minutes from time the gap was 5 when a Brigids goal made it a 2 point game. Clanmaurice went 3 clear but late Brigids goal had the sides on terms; Clanmauire 1-13 Brigids 2-10. Clanmaurice recovered, 2 points in added on time sending them into the decider.

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
St. Brigids' Sarah Creagh with Ann Marie Leen of Clanmaurice
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
St. Brigids' Aoife Finlay with .Aoife Behan of Clanmaurice
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024
Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's
St. Brigids' Roisin Kilmartin with Patrice Diggin of Clanmaurice
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
