Clanmaurice All-Ireland Final confirmed

Clanmaurice’s AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final is to go ahead at Moyne-Templetuohy on Sunday.
They are to take on Raharney of Westmeath at the Tipperary venue at a time to be confirmed.
Advertisement
Clanmaurice’s AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final is to go ahead at Moyne-Templetuohy on Sunday.
They are to take on Raharney of Westmeath at the Tipperary venue at a time to be confirmed.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus