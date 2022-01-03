Advertisement
Sport

Clanmaurice All-Ireland Final confirmed

Jan 3, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice’s AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final is to go ahead at Moyne-Templetuohy on Sunday.

They are to take on Raharney of Westmeath at the Tipperary venue at a time to be confirmed.

