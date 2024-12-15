Advertisement
Sport

Clanmaurice 60 Minutes Away From All-Ireland Glory

Dec 15, 2024 12:22 By radiokerrysport
Clanmaurice 60 Minutes Away From All-Ireland Glory
REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024 Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's The Clanmaurice team Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
It's All-Ireland Club final day at Croke Park and Clanmaurice will represent the Kingdom in the Intermediate decider.

Their opponents are Ahascragh Caltra of Galway at 2pm.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport which gets underway at the earlier time of 1.50.

Truagh/Clonlara have the opportunity to become the first Clare side to lift the Carroll Cup in the Senior Final.

Their opponents in the quarter-past-four encounter are Galway's Sarsfields, who are seeking to be crowned champions for the fourth time.

