City win; United v Liverpool today

Oct 24, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City have kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 4-1 win at Brighton.

The champions are back within two points of the Londoners.

One of the biggest rivalries in world football will take centre stage today when Manchester United and Liverpool clash in the Premier League.

Both teams enjoyed 3-2 wins in the Champions League midweek.

Liverpool won away to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening, while United came from two down to beat Atalanta at home the following evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo headed the winner for the Red Devils against the Italian side, and the Portuguest start has taken some time this week to have a pop at his critics

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 4.30pm.

Before that, Brentford host Leicester City and West Ham take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Both games get underway from 2-o'clock.

In Scotland, St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin will be hoping his fellow Irishman Jamie McGrath can help his side see off champions Rangers.

That one has a 12 o-'clock kickoff.

