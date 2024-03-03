City win Manchester derby

Manchester City have kept the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite going down 1-0 early on, they stormed back to win the Manchester Derby 3-1.

Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland meant City were no match for United at the Etihad.

That win for Pep Guardiola's side moves them within 1 point of the Reds at the summit.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth have their first top flight win of 2024 - 2-nil at strugglers Burnley.

It's the hosts' 20th top flight defeat, leaving them 11 points from safety.