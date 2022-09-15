City win, Chelsea draw and Rangers lose

Erling Haaland's 13th goal of the season proved unlucky for his former side Borussia Dortmund last night.

The Norwegian striker scored the winner as Manchester City came from behind to beat the Bundesliga side 2-1 to top Group G of the Champions League on maximum points.

Elsewhere in that group, Copenhagen and Sevilla drew a blank in the Danish capital.

Chelsea are still seeking a first win in Group E after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan sit top of that group after a 3-1 defeat of Dinamo Zagreb.

Rangers had James Sands sent off before crumbling to a 3-nil defeat at home to Napoli in Group A.

While Celtic had to settle for a 1-1 draw despite taking a first half lead away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shamrock Rovers have made the trip to Belgium for their latest Group F fixture in the Conference League.

The Hoops face Gent, with kick-off at 5.45.

At the same time in the group, there's the Scandinavian clash of Djurgardens and Molde.

Staying in the competition, and West Ham are in Denmark for tonight's Group B encounter with Silkeborg.

Manchester United have made the trip to Moldova without Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Erik Ten Hag's side play Sheriff in Group E of the Europa League this evening, off the back of last week's defeat at home to Real Sociedad.