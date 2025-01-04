City win but Chelsea held

Chelsea conceded late to draw 1-all at Crystal Palace and miss the chance to go third in the Premier League.

They remain fourth - just a point ahead of Newcastle - who beat Tottenham 2-1 earlier.

Champions Manchester City moved within two points of Chelsea with a 4-1 victory over West Ham.

Advertisement

Brentford thrashed bottom side Southampton 5-nil, while strugglers Leicester lost 2-1 at Aston Villa.

Bournemouth got past Everton 1-nil.

Arsenal are looking to keep their title hopes alive at Brighton this evening.

Advertisement

Leeds are just a point clear at the top of the Championship after being held to a 3-all draw by strugglers Hull.

Second placed Burnley kept the pressure on with their 1-nil win against Lancashire rivals Blackburn.

Sheffield United - in third - beat Watford 2-1.

Advertisement

Bristol City got past Derby 1-nil to move within three points of the top six and Norwich claimed a 2-1 victory over Coventry.

Plymouth remain bottom after a goalless draw at Stoke, while the other early kick-off between Swansea and West Brom finished 1-all.

Preston against Oxford and Middlesbrough versus Cardiff also ended up 1-1.

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-all with Millwall.