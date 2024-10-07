Advertisement
City win APT legal fight with Premier League

Oct 7, 2024 16:50 By radiokerrynews
City win APT legal fight with Premier League
Manchester City and the Premier League are both claiming victory following the ruling of an independent arbitration panel.

The tribunal found that amendments were required to the league’s associated party transaction rules, which cover deals involving companies associated with a club’s ownership.

Responding to the panel’s findings, City claim the APT rules are unlawful.

While in their own statement, the Premier League say the panel found that the APT rules are necessary.

Dutch legend Johann Neeskens has died at the age of 73.

The former midfielder was a key component of the Ajax and Netherlands sides that took the world by storm in the 1970s with ‘total football’.

Neeskens helped Ajax win three consecutive European Cups, before leaving for Barcelona where he won the Cup Winners Cup.

He also played in both the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals.

