Advertisement
Sport

City through in FA Cup; Home ties today for Newcastle and United

Mar 2, 2025 10:31 By radiokerrysport
City through in FA Cup; Home ties today for Newcastle and United
Share this article

Manchester City recovered from a goal down to get past Championship strugglers Plymouth 3-1 in the FA Cup.

Preston secured a first quarter-final spot since 1966 as they eased past Burnley 3-nil.

Crystal Palace are through after beating 10-man Millwall 3-1, while Bournemouth needed penalties to see off fellow Premier League side Wolves.

Advertisement

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has defended captain Bruno Fernandes in the wake of scathing criticism from Roy Keane.

The club's treble-winning skipper hit out at the Portugal international's leadership - claiming "talent is not enough" to succeed at Old Trafford.

Amorim says Fernandes is a "really important" member of the squad who is "frustrated" at their poor form.

Advertisement

United are looking to book their passage to the quarter finals of the FA Cup this afternoon.

They take on fellow Premier League side Fulham in round 5 at 4:30pm.

Before that, Brighton make the long trip up north for an FA Cup tie away at Newcastle.

Advertisement

Kick off at St James' Park is at 1:45pm

The final game of the day sees high flying Nottingham Forest facing struggling Ipswich at 7:30pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mayo clash for Kingdom today
Advertisement
Kerry underage sides play today
Lowry 7 off lead
Sport

Lowry 7 off lead

Mar 2, 2025 11:13
Advertisement

Recommended

Mayo clash for Kingdom today
Kerry underage sides play today
Lowry 7 off lead
Sport

Lowry 7 off lead

Mar 2, 2025 11:13
Mounthawk exit Hogan Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus