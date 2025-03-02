City through in FA Cup; Home ties today for Newcastle and United

Manchester City recovered from a goal down to get past Championship strugglers Plymouth 3-1 in the FA Cup.

Preston secured a first quarter-final spot since 1966 as they eased past Burnley 3-nil.

Crystal Palace are through after beating 10-man Millwall 3-1, while Bournemouth needed penalties to see off fellow Premier League side Wolves.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has defended captain Bruno Fernandes in the wake of scathing criticism from Roy Keane.

The club's treble-winning skipper hit out at the Portugal international's leadership - claiming "talent is not enough" to succeed at Old Trafford.

Amorim says Fernandes is a "really important" member of the squad who is "frustrated" at their poor form.

United are looking to book their passage to the quarter finals of the FA Cup this afternoon.

They take on fellow Premier League side Fulham in round 5 at 4:30pm.

Before that, Brighton make the long trip up north for an FA Cup tie away at Newcastle.

Kick off at St James' Park is at 1:45pm

The final game of the day sees high flying Nottingham Forest facing struggling Ipswich at 7:30pm.