Advertisement
Sport

City suffer defeat again; Wins for Forest and Newcastle

Dec 21, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrysport
City suffer defeat again; Wins for Forest and Newcastle
Share this article

Manchester City suffered their ninth defeat in 12 games with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.

Their poor run of form has continued as they suffered a sixth Premier League defeat of the season by losing 2-1 at Aston Villa.

Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers secured the hosts the win at Villa Park with them now above their opponents in fifth.

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest are up to third in the Premier League after a 2-nil win at Brentford.

They've moved ahead of Arsenal - but Mikel Arteta's side are in action in the late game at Crystal Palace.

A win would take them within three points of leaders Liverpool.

Advertisement

Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick as Newcastle thrashed Ipswich 5-nil, while West Ham and Brighton drew 1-all.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gleeson re-signs for Kerry FC ahead of the 2025 campaign
Advertisement
Sheffield Utd remain top of Championship
Juric appointed Southampton manager
Advertisement

Recommended

Sheffield Utd remain top of Championship
Juric appointed Southampton manager
KSBGL Saturday Review
Gardaí seek public assistance in ongoing investigations into two Killarney incidents
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus