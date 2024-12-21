City suffer defeat again; Wins for Forest and Newcastle

Manchester City suffered their ninth defeat in 12 games with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.

Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers secured the hosts the win at Villa Park with them now above their opponents in fifth.

Nottingham Forest are up to third in the Premier League after a 2-nil win at Brentford.

They've moved ahead of Arsenal - but Mikel Arteta's side are in action in the late game at Crystal Palace.

A win would take them within three points of leaders Liverpool.

Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick as Newcastle thrashed Ipswich 5-nil, while West Ham and Brighton drew 1-all.