Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is tasked with preventing Erling Haaland from scoring his 20th goal of the season this afternoon.

Manchester City’s game with Southampton is one of four 3 o’clock kick-offs.

After finally picking up a first win of the season last week, Leicester go to Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Chelsea welcome managerless Wolves to Stamford Bridge.

And Newcastle entertain Brentford.

There’s a 5.30 start at the Am-Ex where Brighton play Tottenham.