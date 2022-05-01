Advertisement
City return to Premier League summit

May 1, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrysport
City return to Premier League summit
Manchester City remain on top of the Premier League after a convincing 4-nil win at Leeds.

They restored their one-point advantage over title rivals Liverpool, who'd briefly gone above them with a 1-nil win at Newcastle.

Norwich will be playing in the Championship again next season after a 2-nil defeat at Aston Villa confirmed their relegation.

Resurgent Burnley's upturn in form continued as they came from behind to beat Watford 2-1 - with the Hertfordshire club looking almost certain to drop to the second tier.

Brighton were 3-nil winners at Wolves, while Crystal Palace left it late to seal a 2-1 victory over Southampton.

Struggling Everton go in search of much-needed points when they host third-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the race for the top four resumes with front-runners Arsenal visiting West Ham and their north London rivals Tottenham taking on Leicester.

The top two meet in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon as Glasgow prepares for another Old Firm Derby.

Celtic can move 9 points clear of Rangers and all but secure another league title with a victory at Parkhead.

Kick off is at 12pm.

