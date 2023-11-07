Advertisement
Sport

City remain top as Tottenham surrendered unbeaten start

Nov 7, 2023 07:51 By radiokerrysport
City remain top as Tottenham surrendered unbeaten start
Share this article

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League table following last night's eventful London derby.

Tottenham surrendered their unbeaten start to the season in a 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Spurs had Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sent-off, and they also lost James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to injury.

Advertisement

Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick for Chelsea.

There were five disallowed goals and nine VAR checks in the game.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou isn't a fan of the video assistant referee system

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
No luck for Willie Mullins at Melbourne Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Education Minister seeks cabinet backing for curtailment of mobile phones in primary schools
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry Airport applies for planning for new aircraft building
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus