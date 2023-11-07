City remain top as Tottenham surrendered unbeaten start

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League table following last night's eventful London derby.

Tottenham surrendered their unbeaten start to the season in a 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Spurs had Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sent-off, and they also lost James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to injury.

Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick for Chelsea.

There were five disallowed goals and nine VAR checks in the game.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou isn't a fan of the video assistant referee system