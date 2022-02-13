City re-establish 12-point lead as Chelsea win World Club title

Manchester City have re-established a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road.

Liverpool will look to close the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side visit Turf Moor for a meeting with bottom club Burnley at 2pm.

Elsewhere, it's Newcastle against Aston Villa, while Tottenham host Wolves.

From half-four, out-of-form Leicester take on European hopefuls West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Kai Havertz scored a penalty in extra-time as Chelsea beat 10-man Palmeiras 2-1 to lift the Club World Cup for the first time.

The Premier League side went ahead through Romelu Lukaku, but conceded a spot kick ten minutes later which their opponents converted to force an additional 30 minutes.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty of their own with time running out, before the Brazilian side had a player sent off in the closing moments.

Celtic will look to keep their hopes of a Scottish Cup title alive today.

They welcome Raith Rovers to Parkhead at 4pm for a fifth-round tie.