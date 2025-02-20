City Out Of Champions League

Manchester City exited the Champions League last night after a 6-3 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.
The Spanish side won the second leg of their play-off round tie 3-1 at the Bernabeu, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick.
