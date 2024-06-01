City of Troy expected to go off favourite in Derby

The Aidan O'Brien trained 'City of Troy' is expected to go off the favourite in today's Betfred Epsom Derby.
That goes to post at half-past-4 and is part of an eight race card that gets underway at 25-past-1.
