Sport

City midfielder signs five-year contract extension

Jul 12, 2022 12:07 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League champions.

The Spain international has made more than 150 appearances for the club since joining from Atletico Madrid three years ago.

