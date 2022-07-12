City midfielder signs five-year contract extension

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League champions.
The Spain international has made more than 150 appearances for the club since joining from Atletico Madrid three years ago.
Advertisement
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League champions.
The Spain international has made more than 150 appearances for the club since joining from Atletico Madrid three years ago.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus