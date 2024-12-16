Advertisement
Sport

City lose at home to United

Dec 16, 2024 08:18 By radiokerrysport
City lose at home to United
Share this article

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he won't get carried away with their win over Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Amad Diallo's 90th minute effort was the difference at the Etihad, where the visitors won by two goals to one.

Amorim says it's a step in the right direction

Advertisement

Chelsea are within two points of leaders Liverpool following their 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Crystal Palace beat Brighton 3-1, while Tottenham were 5-nil winners over Southampton at St Mary's.

The Saints sacked manager Russell Martin after that result, with the club bottom of the table.

Advertisement

There's one game tonight, with Bournemouth at home to West Ham from 8.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Celtic win League Cup
Advertisement
Sarsfields claim another All-Ireland club senior camogie title
Meath's Keane Barry through to second round at PDC World Darts Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Council to write to government seeking school module on anti-social behaviour following Tarbert Halloween incident
Celtic win League Cup
Kerry Co-op members to vote on €500 million dairy business deal today
Sarsfields claim another All-Ireland club senior camogie title
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus