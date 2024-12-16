City lose at home to United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he won't get carried away with their win over Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Amad Diallo's 90th minute effort was the difference at the Etihad, where the visitors won by two goals to one.

Amorim says it's a step in the right direction

Chelsea are within two points of leaders Liverpool following their 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Crystal Palace beat Brighton 3-1, while Tottenham were 5-nil winners over Southampton at St Mary's.

The Saints sacked manager Russell Martin after that result, with the club bottom of the table.

There's one game tonight, with Bournemouth at home to West Ham from 8.