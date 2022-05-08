City looking to go 3 points clear at the top

Manchester City have the chance to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they beat Newcastle United today.

There's 4.30 kick off at the Etihad Stadium.

It's after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last night.

The Reds lead the table on goal difference.

Arsenal can move 4 points clear of Spurs in the race for fourth spot if they beat Leeds United this afternoon.

Kick off at the Emirates Stadium is at 2.

The other games also begin at 2pm.

Everton can move out of the relegation zone if they win at Leicester City, while Norwich City host West Ham United.

Manchester United's slim hopes of finishing in the top four were ended by a heavy 4-nil loss at Brighton.

After qualifying for the Europa League final midweek, Rangers welcome Dundee United to Ibrox for a 3pm kick off in the Scottish Premiership.

If Rangers fail to win then Celtic will be confirmed as champions.