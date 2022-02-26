City look to re-establish six-point lead at the top

Manchester City have the chance to re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League this evening.

They’re away to Everton from 5.30.

Today’s lunchtime start sees Leeds look to end five-game winless run as they entertain Tottenham.

Eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen makes his return to football today - he’ll play some part in Brentford’s game with Newcastle.

Aston Villa go to Brighton,

Crystal Palace host Burnley,

And Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford.