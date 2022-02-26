City look to re-establish six-point lead at the top

Manchester City have the chance to re-establish a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League this evening.
They’re away to Everton from 5.30.
Today’s lunchtime start sees Leeds look to end five-game winless run as they entertain Tottenham.
Advertisement
Eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen makes his return to football today - he’ll play some part in Brentford’s game with Newcastle.
Aston Villa go to Brighton,
Crystal Palace host Burnley,
Advertisement
And Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford.