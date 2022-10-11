Advertisement
Sport

City look to book Champions League last-16 place

Oct 11, 2022 07:10 By radiokerrysport
City look to book Champions League last-16 place City look to book Champions League last-16 place
Share this article

Manchester City can book their Champions League last-16 place with two games to spare tonight.

A win away to Copenhagen in Group G from 5.45 will secure their place in the knockout phase.

And after last week's thumping at the hands of the Bundesliga side, Sevilla are under new management for their game away to Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

In Group E, Chelsea are at the San Siro tonight looking to complete back-to-back wins against AC Milan.

Group leaders Salzburg are away to Dinamo Zagreb.

Celtic are to hold a period of silence ahead of tonight's Group F game with RB Leipzig in honour of those who lost their lives in Creeslough on Friday.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Parkhead is at 8 - and at the same time, Real Madrid can secure a last-16 place with a win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus