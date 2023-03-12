City keep pressure on Arsenal; Gunners at Fulham today

Manchester City have kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 1-nil win at Crystal Palace.

Erling Haaland's late penalty reduced the gap at the top to two points.

Arsenal have the opportunity to once again go five points clear at the top of the table this afternoon.

They can do so with an away win over Fulham.

Kick-off at Craven Cottage is at 2-o'clock and the hosts will be without key midfielder João Palhinha who misses out through suspension.

At the same time bottom side Southampton go to Old Trafford to play Manchester United while West Ham host Aston Villa.

The main game of the day then is Newcastle and Wolves at St. James' Park.

A win for Eddie Howe's side would see them leapfrog Liverpool and go fifth.

Rangers take on Raith Rovers in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup this afternoon.

That's underway at Ibrox from 1pm.