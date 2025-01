Manchester City's hopes of staying in the Champions League hang in the balance after a defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League champions threw away a two goal second half lead to lose 4-2 in the French capital.

City boss Pep Guardiola says his team came up short:

Advertisement

Arsenal are all but into the knockout phase thanks to their 3-nil victory over Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia.

Celtic will be in the play-offs for a last-16 spot following a 1-nil win over Swiss side Young Boys.