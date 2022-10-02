City host United in battle of Manchester

The first Manchester derby of the Premier League season takes place this afternoon.

Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium from 2pm.

A win for City will see them move back to within a point of leaders Arsenal.

From half-four, it's Leeds against Aston Villa at Elland Road.

West Ham moved out of the Premier League's bottom three last night.

David Moyes' side were 2-nil winners over Wolves.

Elsewhere yesterday, Graham Potter got his first win as Chelsea boss as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Liverpool played out a 3-all draw with Brighton, while Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 in the north London derby.

Newcastle were 4-1 winners over Fulham, Everton enjoyed a 2-1 victory at Southampton and Bournemouth's clash with Brentford finished goalless.