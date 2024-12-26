City host Everton in opening game of the day

Manchester City will be aiming to end a four-game winless run when they host Everton in the Premier League this lunchtime.

Pep Guardiola's defending champions have slipped to seventh after last weekend's loss to Aston Villa.

Everton travel to the Etihad on the back of draws against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea can move to within a point of leaders Liverpool with a win against their local rivals Fulham this afternoon.

In the other 3pm kick-offs, Newcastle welcome Aston Villa to St James' Park and Tottenham go to Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth play Crystal Palace and basement side Southampton go up against West Ham.

Manchester United look to put their weekend defeat to Bournemouth behind them when they go to Wolves in the half-five kick-off.

And the late game sees Christmas table toppers Liverpool welcome Leicester to Anfield at 8pm.

Celtic are nine-points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table ahead of taking on Motherwell at Parkhead this afternoon.

Rangers go to St Mirren in the quarter-to-six kick-off.