Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Germany last night.

Riyad Mahrez put City in front, but Josko Gvardiol equalised for the home side.

City boss Pep Guardiola went on the pitch at the end of the game to give his players a motivational talk, with the second leg to come in just under three weeks time.

In the other match last night, Inter Milan beat Porto 1-nil.