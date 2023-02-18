City held by Forest; Coleman fires Everton to victory

Nottingham Forest scored with five minutes remaining to hold Premier League title challengers Manchester City to a 1-all draw.

It means Arsenal return to the top of the table after their 4-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.

A Seamus Coleman goal saw Everton beat Leeds 1-nil to leapfrog their opponents and move out of the relegation zone, Bournemouth are also out of the bottom three following a 1-nil win at Wolves, while Chelsea lost to bottom side Southampton by the same score.

Advertisement

Fulham are up to sixth after a 1-nil win away at Brighton and it finished 1-1 between Brentford and Crystal Palace.