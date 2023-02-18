Advertisement
Sport

City held by Forest; Coleman fires Everton to victory

Feb 18, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrysport
City held by Forest; Coleman fires Everton to victory City held by Forest; Coleman fires Everton to victory
Share this article

Nottingham Forest scored with five minutes remaining to hold Premier League title challengers Manchester City to a 1-all draw.

It means Arsenal return to the top of the table after their 4-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.

A Seamus Coleman goal saw Everton beat Leeds 1-nil to leapfrog their opponents and move out of the relegation zone, Bournemouth are also out of the bottom three following a 1-nil win at Wolves, while Chelsea lost to bottom side Southampton by the same score.

Advertisement

Fulham are up to sixth after a 1-nil win away at Brighton and it finished 1-1 between Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus