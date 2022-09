Players joined with fans in a round of applause for the Queen during Manchester City's 3-nil Premier League win at Wolves.

Erling Haaland scored his eleventh top-flight goal of the season as Pep Guardiola's side moved above Arsenal to lead the table.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is going up against his former team Bournemouth for the first time this afternoon.

Advertisement

Tottenham host winless Leicester in the late kick-off.