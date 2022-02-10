Advertisement
Sport

City go 12 points clear

Feb 10, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
City go 12 points clear
Manchester City are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table this morning following their 2-0 win over Brentford.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne got the goals at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham let a 2-1 lead slip as they lost 3-2 at home to Southampton.

It ended 1-1 between Norwich and Crystal Palace.

And Aston Villa and Leeds United played out a 3-all draw in Birmingham.

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho scored one and set up the other two goals for Villa, much to the delight of his manager Steven Gerrard.

Tonight, Liverpool entertain Leicester City at Anfield,

And Arsenal go to Wolves.

Those matches kick off at 7.45.

