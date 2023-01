Manchester City came from 2-nil down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium last night.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice and Erling Haaland netted his 22nd league goal of the season as City cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to 5 points.

The Gunners are set to complete the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton today.