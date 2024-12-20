Advertisement
Sport

City defender Ruben Dias ruled out for up to four weeks

Dec 20, 2024 16:47 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City have suffered a fresh injury blow with defender Ruben Dias ruled out for up to four weeks.

Goalkeeper Ederson is also a doubt for their trip to Aston Villa tomorrow.

