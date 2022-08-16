City complete signing of Sergio Gomez

Manchester City have completed the signing of Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal.

The Spanish left-back moves to the Premier League champions from Anderlecht - where he played under former City captain Vincent Kompany.

He began his career at Barcelona before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Chelsea have made a bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon.

The 21 year old is under contract at Goodison Park until 2025.

Wolves are expected to break their transfer record after agreeing a fee of 38 million pounds with Sporting Lisbon for Matheus Nunes.

The Portugal midfielder had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs - including Manchester City and Liverpool.

Wolves' previous biggest purchase was 35-million for Fabio Silva in 2020.