City-Chelsea the Premier League feature today; Celtic off

Liverpool look to maintain their six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League this afternoon.

Having secured a place in the last-16 of the Champions League midweek, Arne Slot's table toppers welcome struggling Ipswich to Anfield.

But the Reds boss doesn't believe this afternoon's clash will be overly straightforward for his side

That game on Merseyside is underway from 3.

At the same time, second-place Arsenal go to a Wolves team sitting just outside the relegation zone while Nottingham Forest make the trip to Bournemouth.

Newcastle can move into the top four, for a few hours at least, with a win at Southampton while Brighton take on Everton.

In the evening game, champions Manchester City could unleash their new signings when they face Chelsea at the Etihad.

Celtic's Scottish Premiership game against Dundee has been postponed due to storm damage to their Parkhead stadium.

It's been rearranged for a 7-45pm kick-off on Wednesday the 5th of February.