Advertisement
Sport

City-Chelsea the Premier League feature today; Celtic off

Jan 25, 2025 11:09 By radiokerrysport
City-Chelsea the Premier League feature today; Celtic off
Share this article

Liverpool look to maintain their six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League this afternoon.

Having secured a place in the last-16 of the Champions League midweek, Arne Slot's table toppers welcome struggling Ipswich to Anfield.

But the Reds boss doesn't believe this afternoon's clash will be overly straightforward for his side

Advertisement

That game on Merseyside is underway from 3.

At the same time, second-place Arsenal go to a Wolves team sitting just outside the relegation zone while Nottingham Forest make the trip to Bournemouth.

Newcastle can move into the top four, for a few hours at least, with a win at Southampton while Brighton take on Everton.

Advertisement

In the evening game, champions Manchester City could unleash their new signings when they face Chelsea at the Etihad.

====

Celtic's Scottish Premiership game against Dundee has been postponed due to storm damage to their Parkhead stadium.

Advertisement

It's been rearranged for a 7-45pm kick-off on Wednesday the 5th of February.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry v Armagh | Live Updates | Lidl Ladies National Football League
Advertisement
Super & National Leagues continue today
Kingdom open against Armagh this lunchtime
Advertisement

Recommended

Super & National Leagues continue today
Pre season defeat for Kerry FC
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus