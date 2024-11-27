City Blow 3 Goal Lead

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hasn't got a problem with fans booing his team.

Their poor run of form continued as they surrendered a 3 goal lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League.

City have now gone six matches without a win - and Guardiola can understand their supporters' frustrations:

Advertisement

Meanwhile,

There were five different goal scorers for Arsenal who thrashed Sporting 5-1 in Lisbon.

Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield this evening, where the defending champions will be without star forward Vinicius Junior.

Advertisement

Celtic host Club Brugge while out-of-form Aston Villa face Juventus.