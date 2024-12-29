City back to winning ways, Forest up to second

The festive fixtures in the Premier League are continuing today.

Manchester City have beaten Leicester City 2-0 with Erling Haaland's second half header securing all three points.

Liverpool could end the day 8 points clear at the top of the table if they can pick up a victory in the late game at 5:15 this evening.

Advertisement

They've travelled to the London Stadium to take on West Ham.

With that one heading for half time, it's West Ham 0 Liverpool 3.

Luis Diaz scored the goal.

Advertisement

In the 3pm games, Nottingham Forest are up to second after claiming a 2-0 victory at Everton.

Tottenham were held 2-all by Wolves to continue their difficult spell, while it was also 2-2 between Fulham and Bournemouth.

Bottom side Southampton lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace.