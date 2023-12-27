Advertisement
City back in Premier League action later; 3 games in all tonight

Dec 27, 2023 12:34 By brendan
Manchester City switch attention back to the Premier League tonight - after winning the Club World Cup last week.

England's title winners head to Everton on the back of lifting a fifth major trophy this year.

They also won the Champions League, FA Cup and European Super Cup.

Guardiola says he's not worried if his side don't always get the credit they deserve.

 

Kick off at Goodison Park is at 8:15pm.

Before that, Chelsea are looking to bounce back as they take on Crystal Palace and Wolves meet Brentford at the G Tech.

Both of those games kick off at 7:30pm.

