City at Villa this lunchtime

Manchester City will be hoping for an early Christmas present of an uptick in form this afternoon.

The Premier League champions have just one win in their last 11 games, ahead of their lunchtime trip to Aston Villa.

That game kicks off at half 12.

Advertisement

High-flying Nottingham Forest are away to Brentford from 3.

At the same time, Ipswich will hope to get a first home win in the league when Newcastle visit Portman Road,

While West Ham host Brighton.

Advertisement

After Arsenal came out on top against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup in midweek, the two sides meet again in the evening game in the English top-flight.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 5.30.

====

Advertisement

In the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen can close the gap on league leaders Celtic this afternoon.

Hibernian are the visitors to Pittodrie for a 3 o'clock start.