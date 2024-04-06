Advertisement
City at Palace this lunchtime

Apr 6, 2024 09:50 By radiokerrysport
City at Palace this lunchtime
There could be a game of leapfrog at the top of the Premier League table today

Manchester City can pull level on points with current leaders Liverpool if they win the lunchtime game away to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal will end the day top of the table - regardless of what happens at Selhurst Park - if they win at Brighton from 5.30.

Everton could pull clear of the relegation zone if they beat fellow strugglers Burnley at 3.

Luton need a win at home to Bournemouth if they’re to stay within touching distance of safety.

Aston Villa can strengthen their grip on fourth spot with a win over Brentford.

Newcastle go to Fulham.

And Wolves host West Ham.

