City and United back in action tonight

Manchester City's quest to win a first ever Champions League title resumes in Lisbon tonight.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders take on Sporting in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Tonight's other match is the glamour meeting of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes.

Both games kick-off at 8.

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangick admits fourth in the Premier League is the best they can do this season.

United can leapfrog West Ham into fourth tonight with a win at home to Brighton.

There's an 8.15 start at Old Trafford.

Rangnick says his players need to start delivering performances for the full 90 minutes

Steve Bruce collected his first point as West Brom manager last night.

They drew nil-all with Blackburn in the Championship.

Sheffield United will look to close the gap on the playoff places tonight as they entertain Hull.

Elsewhere, Cardiff face Coventry, and Millwall play QPR.

The Old Firm will both be heading to Tayside in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Celtic were drawn away to Dundee United.

While Rangers will travel to Dundee.

Elsewhere, Hearts will host St. Mirren, and Motherwell will play Hibs.