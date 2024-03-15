Advertisement
Sport

City and Arsenal on course to meet in Europe

Mar 15, 2024 12:47 By radiokerrysport
City and Arsenal on course to meet in Europe
Share this article

Holders Manchester City will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal have been drawn to face Bayern Munich.

The two Premier League clubs will face each other in the semi-finals if they both advance through.

In the other last eight ties, Borussia Dortmund are set to face Atletico Madrid while Barcelona will go up against PSG.

Advertisement

The ties will take place across two legs next month.

In the Europa League, Liverpool's last eight assignment is a meeting with Atalanta and West Ham will play Bayer Leverkusen.

The draw for the quarter-finals in the Conference League is set to take place shortly, with Aston Villa among the sides in the hat.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

National glory the aim for Mercy Mounthawk tomorrow
Advertisement
Kerry sides to be revealed tonight for Allianz League games
Pauls through to the semi finals of the MissQuote.ie League Trophy
Advertisement

Recommended

Day of Prayer for Healing at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Scartaglin this Sunday March 17th
Parish Consultation Meetings
National glory the aim for Mercy Mounthawk tomorrow
Pauls through to the semi finals of the MissQuote.ie League Trophy
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus