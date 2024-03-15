City and Arsenal on course to meet in Europe

Holders Manchester City will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal have been drawn to face Bayern Munich.

The two Premier League clubs will face each other in the semi-finals if they both advance through.

In the other last eight ties, Borussia Dortmund are set to face Atletico Madrid while Barcelona will go up against PSG.

The ties will take place across two legs next month.

In the Europa League, Liverpool's last eight assignment is a meeting with Atalanta and West Ham will play Bayer Leverkusen.

The draw for the quarter-finals in the Conference League is set to take place shortly, with Aston Villa among the sides in the hat.