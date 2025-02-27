Advertisement
Circuit of Kerry Stars Reunite For 50th Anniversary

Feb 27, 2025 13:05 By brendan
Circuit of Kerry Stars Reunite For 50th Anniversary
The Circuit of Kerry’s 50th anniversary celebrations will kick off with a special reunion at the Rose Hotel in Killarney on March 8. A host of local rally legends and former winners, including John Crone, Donie O’Sullivan, Thomas Fitzmaurice, Fionn Foley, and Alan Ring, will be there.

Cork’s five-time winner, Ger Buckley, will be represented by his family, along with 1996 winners Stephen Murphy and MJ Morrisey. Original organisers Mike Marshall and Rae Kelliher will also attend.

The evening will begin with a formal launch of the 2025 rally, followed by an informal gathering, a display of memorabilia, and a chance for past competitors and fans to share their stories.

The 2025 rally takes place on March 30, featuring the iconic Camp Mountain stage from the original 1975 route. The event is part of several major rally championships and will be serviced at Munster Technological University’s North Campus.

Everyone with a connection to the Circuit of Kerry is invited to the reunion at the Rose Hotel from 6 pm to 9 pm.

