Circuit of Kerry Marshal Incentive Scheme launched thanks to local sponsor

The April 2 rally, a counting round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, the Top Part West Coast Championship and the Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship has attracted over 200 entries from all over Ireland and beyond.

The official launch of the rally took place on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

As well as the rally itself, Kerry Motor Club are also hosting a ‘Rally Town’ event, in conjunction with the Tralee Chamber Alliance,

Advertisement

This will include a static display of rally cars in the Mall area of the town. This year’s RallyTown event is kindly sponsored by ‘Tralee Quickfit Nice Price Tyres’ on Rock Street, which was recently acquired by John, Sandy and Lauren Corrigan.

As rally competitors themselves, they understand the huge role the 100s of volunteer marshals play in the rally.

Advertisement

As a result, they will give a €10 voucher, which can be offset against a new set of tyres to all marshals who sign on for the rally.

Advertisement

“This kind of generosity is unknown in rally terms,” said deputy clerk of the course Sean Moriarty at the launch.

“As rally competitors themselves, they know the importance our marshals play in rallying and to repay the marshals in this way is unprecedented.”

Advertisement

RallyTown will run from 12 noon until 6 pm in The Mall, Tralee, on April 1, thanks to support from Kerry County Council and Tralee Chamber Alliance.

The Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry will run over nine stages all day Sunday, April 2. 150 cars will be permitted to start, representing all corners of Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, The Netherlands and Australia.

An overseas visitor reception will take place 0n Friday night March 31 in the Rose Hotel to welcome all the foreign participants to Tralee. This is another free event laid on by Kerry Motor Club and by Tralee Chamber Alliance and is open to the public.