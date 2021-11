Ciara Griffin is one of five Irish players included in the Barbarians squad for Saturday's meeting with South Africa at Twickenham.

The 27-year-old - who has just retired from international duty - is joined by Anna Caplice, Lindsay Peat, Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu.

Former Irish full-back Rob Kearney, Leinster lock Jack Dunne and Ulster's Duane Vermeulen are part of the men's squad for their clash with Samoa at the same venue.