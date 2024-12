Kerry FC have announced the re-signing of Cian Brosnan ahead of the 2025 season

Brosnan was the 2024 goal of the season award winner for his superb strike against Athlone Town last season.

Brosnan joins a string of players that Conor McCarthy has re-signed ahead of the League of Ireland season which gets underway in February.

Ryan Kelliher, Sean McGrath, Nathan Gleeson and Sean O'Connell had all been previously confirmed by the club